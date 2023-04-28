5 Who 'Wreaked Havoc' In $10K Theft Ring At Suffolk County Ulta Beauty Stores Sentenced

The thefts occurred between November 2021 and May 2022 at Ulta Beauty stores in East Farmingdale, Commack, and Patchogue, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Altogether, the group made off with over $10,000 worth of fragrances.

On Friday, April 28, the DA’s office announced that the following defendants had pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the case:

Devonte Jennings, age 24, of Wyandanch, pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny, a felony; sentenced to one year in jail.

Naikeya Terry, age 41, of Wyandanch, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony; sentenced to one year in jail.

Shamiqwa Dixon, age 28, of Coram, pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny, a felony; sentenced to 1 ½ to three years in prison.

Tyjanea Weaver, age 23, of Wyandanch, pleaded guilty to petit larceny, a misdemeanor; placed on probation while case is still pending.

According to prosecutors, the fifth defendant, Asia Leaphart, age 26, of Deer Park, admitted to ramming two Suffolk County Police vehicles while fleeing the East Farmingdale store. One officer suffered neck, back, and leg injuries.

Leaphart pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies. She was sentenced to one year in jail.

“These individuals operated together in groups and wreaked havoc on businesses across Suffolk County by taking things that did not belong to them,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“We will continue to investigate and prosecute those who commit these quality-of-life crimes that threaten the livelihood of our residents and businesses," he continued.

"In Suffolk County there are consequences for stealing other people’s property. You will go to jail.”

