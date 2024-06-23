5 Onboard Raft In Distress Rescued On Long Island Sound

At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 23, the Riverhead Police Department received a call from someone who stated he was on a raft with four other people in the Long Island Sound off Reeves Beach and needed assistance.

The person reported the five were fishing when the current and wind began blowing them further away from the beach, and they could not return.

Riverhead Police Marine Unit and Dive Team members and the Riverhead Fire Department responded to the area.

Riverhead Police deployed a drone and located the raft and the five people approximately 2 miles from the beach.

The Marine Unit located the subjects and transported all five unharmed back to shore.

The raft was transported back to shore by the Riverhead Fire Department.

The raft's owner was issued several summonses for imprudent operation (over capacity) and insufficient safety gear (missing Personal Flotation Devices and anchors).

