46-Year-Old Killed In Crash At Brentwood Intersection

One person was killed in an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Brentwood.

A 46-year-old man was walking northbound in the roadway on Crooked Hill Road, at Sagtikos State Parkway, when he was struck by a northbound 2021 Honda, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, identified as Jason Goins, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. 

The driver of the Honda, a 19-year-old Bay Shore woman, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

