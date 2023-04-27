4 Workers Busted Selling Marijuana Vapes To Minors At Suffolk County Businesses, Police Say

Police conducted compliance checks at seven smoke shops in Suffolk County on Wednesday, April 26, after receiving numerous community complaints, according to Suffolk County Police.

Out of the seven businesses checked, four were found to be selling marijuana products to minors, police said.

One of the businesses, Nirvana Smoke Shop in Huntington, has been cited four times since January 2023.

A second business, Gotham Smoke in Huntington, was previously cited in January 2022.

The four employees arrested are charged with unlawful dealing with a child and criminal sale of cannabis, both misdemeanors.

Police identified them as:

Nader Ilyas, age 27, of Dix Hills; an employee of Nirvana Vape Shop on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington

on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Fazal Khan, age 44, of Brooklyn; an employee of Huntington Smoke Shop on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station

on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station Umar Majeed, age 40, of Brooklyn; an employee of Venom Smoke Shop on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station

on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station Gerard Turnier, age 26, of Huntington Station; an employee of Gotham Smoke on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington

All four are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Three other businesses were found to be in compliance, according to police.

