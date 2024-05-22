The incident occurred off Wading River around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

According to the Suffolk County Police, the four boaters were almost a mile north of Wading River Beach when the two canoes capsized, and the occupants went overboard into 58-degree water.

One of the boaters called 911, and Aviation Section officers found the people in the water and directed Marine Bureau officers to their location.

The canoers, three of whom were wearing life preservers, were taken aboard Marine Delta before being transferred to a Sound Beach Fire Department vessel.

All four were then transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of hypothermia.

