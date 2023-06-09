36-Year-Old Killed, Second Driver Seriously Injured In Smithtown Crash

Emergency crews were called at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, with reports of a two-car crash in Smithtown, on Middle Country Road near Highway Place.

Suffolk County Police determined that Michael Bittleman, age 36, of East Northport, was driving a Nissan westbound on Middle Country Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic near Highway Place.

He then struck an eastbound Mercedes Benz head-on.

Bittleman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 63-year-old driver of the Mercedes was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8452.

