30-Year-Old Long Island Man Shot, Killed After Confrontation

A suspect is on the run after a fatal overnight shooting on Long Island.

The parking lot at 373 Neighborhood Road in Mastic Beach.
Joe Lombardi
The victim was shot following a confrontation that occurred in Mastic Beach in the parking lot of 373 Neighborhood Road at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, May 20, Suffolk County Police said. 

Alex Smith, age 30, of Mastic, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

