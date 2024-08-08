Overcast 69°

30-Year-Old From Mastic Dies After Being Found Injured On Moriches Roadway

A local man has died after being found unconscious on a Long Island roadway.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge
Joe Lombardi
At about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, a 911 caller reported the injured man lying on the road in Moriches, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, John Ballard, age 30, of Mastic, was rushed to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue.

On Thursday morning, Aug. 8, police reported that Ballard died of his injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

An investigation by Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives determined Ballard was operating an electric skateboard when he fell, causing his injuries.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

