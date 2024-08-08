30-Year-Old From Mastic Dies After Being Found Injured On Moriches Roadway

At about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, a 911 caller reported the injured man lying on the road in Moriches, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, John Ballard, age 30, of Mastic, was rushed to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue.

On Thursday morning, Aug. 8, police reported that Ballard died of his injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

An investigation by Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives determined Ballard was operating an electric skateboard when he fell, causing his injuries.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.