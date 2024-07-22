Trio Nabbed For Murder Of North Amityville 48-Year-Old In East Farmingdale

Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers in East Farmingdale responded to Garity Place after a passerby called 911 to report a man on the side of the road at approximately 1:35 a.m. Saturday, June 22.

The man, Juan Carlos Diaz Geronimo, age 48, of North Amityville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Farmingdale Fire Department.

It was determined that Diaz Geronimo, 48, of North Amityville, was strangled, according to police.

On Monday, July 22, Suffolk County Police announced the trio was arrested on Sunday, July 21, at 6:40 p.m. on Route 109 in Farmingdale.

The three, all residents of Farmingdale, are:

Gustavo Hernandez, age 38;

Walter RamirezJeronimo, age 19;

Wilson Ramirez-Jeronimo age 18.

Each has been charged with second-degree murder.

They have been scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

