3 Hospitalized In Crash On Long Island Involving Ambulance

Police are investigating a Long Island crash involving an ambulance in which a person suffered serious injuries.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22 in Miller Place, according to Suffolk County Police.

An ambulance with its lights and sirens activated was traveling westbound on Route 25A when an eastbound 2008 Subaru Forester, driven attempted to make a left turn onto Parkside Avenue and collided with the ambulance.

The 41-year-old driver of the Forester, a Port Jefferson Station man, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. 

The two employees in the ambulance were transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

