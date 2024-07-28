3 Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into House In West Babylon

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28, in West Babylon.

According to Suffolk County Police, a 27-year-old man from West Babylon was driving a 2023 Dodge SUV southbound on Great East Neck Road, south of Crocus Court.

He lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway, hit a low concrete wall, flipped into the air, and crashed into a residence on the 100 block of Great East Neck Road.

The driver of the SUV, along with a married couple in their mid-40s living in the house, were all transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Babylon Town Fire Marshall and Building Inspector were called to the scene to assess damage to the structure.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.