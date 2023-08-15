Overcast 76°

3 Employees Busted Selling Tobacco Products To Minors At Huntington Businesses, Police Say

Three employees are accused of selling prohibited items to minors at Long Island businesses.

Three employees were charged after allegedly selling tobacco products to minors at businesses in Huntington, including Venom Smoke Shop, on Monday, Aug. 14.
Suffolk County Police carried out compliance checks at 12 businesses in Huntington on Monday, Aug. 14, after receiving numerous community complaints.

During their investigation, the following employees were allegedly caught selling tobacco products to minors:

  • Erick Campoverde, age 24, of Wyandanch; Employee at Rollies Convenience and Smoke Shop on West Hills Road in Huntington
  • Safiya Burton, age 23, of Huntington Station; Employee at Cloud Smoke, Cigar & Convenience on East 11th Street in Huntington Station
  • Umar Majeed, age 41, of Brooklyn; Employee of Venom Smoke Shop on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington

All three were charged with selling tobacco to a minor, a misdemeanor. 

They were issued appearance tickets to First District Court in Central Islip.

