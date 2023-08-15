3 Employees Busted Selling Tobacco Products To Minors At Huntington Businesses, Police Say

Suffolk County Police carried out compliance checks at 12 businesses in Huntington on Monday, Aug. 14, after receiving numerous community complaints.

During their investigation, the following employees were allegedly caught selling tobacco products to minors:

Erick Campoverde, age 24, of Wyandanch; Employee at Rollies Convenience and Smoke Shop on West Hills Road in Huntington

on West Hills Road in Huntington Safiya Burton, age 23, of Huntington Station; Employee at Cloud Smoke, Cigar & Convenience on East 11th Street in Huntington Station

on East 11th Street in Huntington Station Umar Majeed, age 41, of Brooklyn; Employee of Venom Smoke Shop on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington

All three were charged with selling tobacco to a minor, a misdemeanor.

They were issued appearance tickets to First District Court in Central Islip.

