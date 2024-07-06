3 Charged During Long Island Sobriety Checkpoint

The detail was conducted in the LIRR parking lot at the corner of Route 110 and Church Street in Huntington from 11 p.m. Friday, July 5, to Saturday, July 6, at 2 a.m.

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway SAFE-T Team (Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team) conducted the joint operation with New York State Police troopers and Suffolk County Sheriff's Department deputies.

A total of 359 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

The following were charged with driving while intoxicated:

Kevin Arloff, age 57, of Huntington

Jennifer Irwin, age 57, of Smithtown

Larry J. Nagy, age 65, of East Bradenton, Florida

The three have been scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, July 6.

The checkpoint was part of an ongoing July 4th holiday weekend enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving.

