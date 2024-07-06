Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist 76°

3 Charged During Long Island Sobriety Checkpoint

Three people have been accused of driving drunk during an overnight sobriety checkpoint at a busy Long Island intersection.

The area where the operation was conducted:&nbsp;Route 110 and Church Street in Huntington.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
The detail was conducted in the LIRR parking lot at the corner of Route 110 and Church Street in Huntington from 11 p.m. Friday, July 5, to Saturday, July 6, at 2 a.m.

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway SAFE-T Team (Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team) conducted the joint operation with New York State Police troopers and Suffolk County Sheriff's Department deputies.  

A total of 359 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

The following were charged with driving while intoxicated:

  • Kevin Arloff, age 57, of Huntington
  • Jennifer Irwin, age 57, of Smithtown
  • Larry J. Nagy, age 65, of East Bradenton, Florida

The three have been scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, July 6.

The checkpoint was part of an ongoing July 4th holiday weekend enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving.

