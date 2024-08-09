Mostly Cloudy 82°

29-Year-Old Charged In Ambush Killing Of Man Outside Amityville Home

Three years after a man was shot and killed in an ambush attack outside a Long Island home, the alleged gunman was formally charged.

 Photo Credit: Canva/mphotoi
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Paulin Cerisier, age 29, of Pennsylvania, was indicted on murder and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in the death of Maresse Decherson-Stevenson.

Prosecutors said Cerisier drove to Amityville shortly before 3 a.m. on July 18, 2021, and entered a backyard party being attended by Decherson-Stevenson, the uncle of his ex-girlfriend.

He then snuck up to the man and shot him in the shoulder without warning, prosecutors said. The 41-year-old Decherson-Stevenson, of Amityville, died a short time later.

Following the shooting, Cerisier fled the scene. He evaded capture for three years until Suffolk County Police homicide detectives arrested him at a hotel in Washington County, Pennsylvania on Monday, July 15.

In court Wednesday, he was formally charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. 

He was jailed without bail. If convicted, Cerisier faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

