28-Year-Old On Suspended License Fled After Causing Medford Crash Killing Passenger, DA Says

Dolores Mancia-Landaverde, of Medford, was indicted on multiple felony charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, July 16, in connection with a suspected hit-and-run crash in Medford that killed 44-year-old Hedilberto Nava-Perez.

According to investigators, Mancia-Landaverde was driving a BMW sedan southbound on Horseblock Road with two passengers when he turned in front of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Express Drive North shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, June 8.

His vehicle went through the intersection and collided with the truck, killing Nava-Perez, who was sitting in the backseat. A second passenger in the front seat suffered femur, spinal, and facial fractures and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Following the impact, Mancia-Landaverde immediately got out of the car and took off running as a bystander attempted to help his passengers, prosecutors said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Mancia-Landaverde’s driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash.

“After slamming into a tractor trailer, this defendant allegedly cared more about evading responsibility for his actions than rendering aid to his own friends and passengers,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“My office will seek justice for the victims in this case, including Mr. Nava Perez who tragically lost his life.”

In court Tuesday, Mancia-Landaverde was formally charged with:

Two counts of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (felony)

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

He was jailed on a $100,000 bond and is due back in court on Sunday, Aug. 18.

