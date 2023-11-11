28-Year-Old Kills Grandmother At Her Amityville Home, Police Say

A 911 call at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 reported a stabbing at the residence in Amityville on Watkins Terrace.

Miraccia Leopold. Leopold, age 81, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where she was pronounced dead, Suffolk County Police said.

Dwight Clermont, age 28, who is homeless, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He will be held overnight at the Suffolk County PD Third Precinct and will be arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 12 at First District Court in Central Islip, said police.

