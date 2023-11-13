27-Year-Old Hairstylist From Brentwood Killed In Crash Remembered As 'Passionate, Sweet Soul'

Anna Crego, of Brentwood, died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway in Plainview, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said Crego was driving a 2007 Infiniti northbound on the expressway when she collided with another vehicle near Exit 10.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died, police said.

The 68-year-old driver of the other car was also hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.

Crego worked as a hairstylist at The Mill Hair Studio in Huntington, where colleagues remembered her as a “genuine and sweet soul.”

“She was so dedicated to her career as a hairstylist and loved going into work every day and transforming her clients’ hair,” Angelina Alcarese said on a GoFundMe campaign to help Crego’s family with memorial expenses.

The salon informed customers of Crego’s death on Instagram, saying it would reach out to her clients to reschedule “as soon as our hearts can take it.”

“Nothing about this situation is easy and we all loved her so much,” the post reads. “Let’s use this as a reminder that life is short and to always love the people in your life who mean the most.”

In a comment on the same post, one of Crego’s clients remembered the young woman as “so passionate” when doing their extensions.

“She was so sweet and beautiful,” they said. “It makes no sense.”

Crego graduated from Farmingdale Senior High School and later studied cosmetology at Long Island Beauty School in Hauppauge, according to her Facebook page.

She leaves behind three brothers and a sister.

“With funds being super tight for the family due to the loss of both of their parents and how costly these things can be, they want to make sure she gets the proper honoring and memory she deserves and that everyone can come say their goodbyes,” Alcarese said.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16, at McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

