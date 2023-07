The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday, July 14 in Deer Park, on the 1600 block of Deer Park Avenue.

The victim, Deborah Strauch, age 64, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Suffolk County Police.

Her son, Tyler Strauch, age 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled for arraignment Saturday, July 15 at First District Court in Central Islip.

