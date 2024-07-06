23-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hospitalized After SUV, Car Crash On Long Island Roadway

It happened Friday, July 5, at 10:20 p.m. in Central Islip.

The victim was driving a 2009 Honda Accord northbound on Carleton Avenue.

According to Suffolk County Police, he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of East Suffolk Avenue and crashed into a 2007 Toyota SUV traveling eastbound on East Suffolk Avenue.

The driver of the Honda, Joshua Perez-Rodriguez, age 23, of Brentwood, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the Accord, a 19-year-old Brentwood man, and the driver of the SUV were transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Suffolk County PD Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

