22-Year-Old Long Island Man Who Posed As Female Dance Instructor Nabbed For Child Porn: Police

Following tips from the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas, Suffolk County Police Digital Forensics Unit detectives arrested the Lindenhurst resident for sexually explicit conversations he had with two 10-year-old girls from Texas on social media and through text messages.

The girls notified Fort Worth Police of her interactions with Taner Ocal, age 22, in May and June 2024, Suffolk County Police said.

During the investigation, it was determined Ocal had child pornography on his cell phone as well as text messages with several underage girls, according to police.

Ocal communicated with the girls online via the Instagram handle "baddiedancehouse," by posing as a female dance instructor and offering the girls help with their dancing abilities in exchange for inappropriate videos, said Suffolk County Police.

Ocal was charged with:

Possessing a sexual performance of a child, a Class E felony,

Promoting a sexual performance of a child, a Class D felony.

Ocal was held overnight at the SCPD Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, June 20.

The investigation is continuing, and detectives are looking into whether Ocal was speaking to underage girls in other areas besides Texas.

Detectives ask anyone with additional information or if you believe you are a victim to call the SCPD Digital Forensics Unit at 631-852-6279.

