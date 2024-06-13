22-Year-Old Firefighter Killed In Hit-Run Patchogue Crash Was Set To Graduate From EMT School

Christopher Hlavaty, age 22, of East Patchogue, died Monday night, June 10, after his motorcycle was struck by a car near Main Street and Rider Avenue in Patchogue, according to Suffolk County Police.

Hlavaty was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle, described as an older, dark-colored sedan, was last seen fleeing southbound on Rider Avenue. No suspects had been arrested as of Thursday, June 13.

Hlavaty was a volunteer member of the Hagerman Fire Department in East Patchogue and worked full time as a driver for Emergency Ambulance Service, based in Bohemia.

At the time of his death, he was studying to become an EMT and was set to graduate in August 2024, colleagues said.

“He had a bright future which was tragically cut short at the age of 22,” said Eric Daliendo, an employee at Emergency Ambulance Service who started a petition to have the ambulance that Hlavatyin used dedicated in his honor.

The agency has since approved the plan and will hold a dedication ceremony at a later date.

“He was someone that always knew how to brighten up any room with his jokes and always knew how to make everyone laugh and put a smile on his face,” Daliendo said.

“He was a son to an amazing family, an amazing boyfriend to his girlfriend Kirsten, an amazing friend to many, a fellow brother in the fire service with his brothers and sisters from the Hagerman Fire Department, and an amazing coworker to all of his colleagues at Emergency Ambulance Service.”

Wake services for Hlavaty will be held Saturday, June 15, at the Hagerman Fire Department from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.