21-Year-Old Rescued From Water After Robert Moses Causeway Crash In Suffolk

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, state police responded to a report of a crash in the northbound lanes of the bridge in Suffolk County.

Upon arrival, the troopers observed an unoccupied Ford Escape and heard a phone ringing and answered the phone, state police said.

Troopers spoke with a sibling who advised they haven’t heard from the driver, Edgardo Lopez, age 21, of Roosevelt.

The troopers started searching for Lopez and looked over the side of the bridge and located him.

The troopers ran to their police cruiser to retrieve rope from the vehicle and threw it out to Lopez and tied the other end to the bridge.

The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau was advised and responded to the same location and pulled Lopez from the water and took him to West Islip Marina where they met an ambulance.

Lopez was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.