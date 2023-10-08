21-Year-Old Beats Chihuahua To Death At Mastic Beach Home While Mom's At Work, DA Says

Peter Minichello, of Mastic Beach, was arraigned on aggravated animal cruelty and other charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Oct. 6

Prosecutors said Minichello was left alone with his aunt's five-year-old Chihuahua mix while she and his mother went to work on July 6, 2022.

When his aunt returned home, she found the dog, named “Pup-Pup,” inside his crate, not moving, and covered in blood and bruises.

The dog died days later after suffering extensive injuries, including multiple broken ribs, blunt force trauma to the head and body, and a traumatic brain injury.

“This defendant allegedly preyed upon a tiny defenseless dog while he was home alone,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Every act of abuse that occurs in Suffolk County, including the abuse of animals, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In court Friday, Minichello was arraigned on the following charges:

Aggravated cruelty to animals (felony)

Two counts of criminal mischief (felony and misdemeanor)

Overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance (misdemeanor)

Following his arraignment, a judge released Minichello on his own recognizance and barred him from owning or possessing any animals.

He is due back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

