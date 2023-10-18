$20K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Westhampton Convenience Store

The top-prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket, worth $19,752, was sold at the 7-Eleven in Westhampton, located at 410 Mill Road.

It was sold for the midday drawing held Saturday, Oct. 14, New York Lottery announced.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

