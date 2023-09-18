$20K Theft: Teachers' Union Treasurer In East Patchogue Embezzles Thousands In Dues, DA Says

Fannie Bowe, age 54, of Bellport, was arraigned on grand larceny and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Sept. 15, following an investigation into questionable expenses at the Bellport Teachers Association Affiliates.

Bowe has been elected as treasurer of the union, which represents teacher assistants and school aides at the South Country Central School District, headquartered in East Patchogue, since October 2020.

She also works as a school monitor for the district.

According to prosecutors, between July 2021 and January 2023, Bowe repeatedly misused her union-issued debit card, making more than $2,500 in unauthorized purchases and withdrawing $18,000 from ATMs.

In order to cover up her actions, she then submitted multiple false treasurer reports to the union's executive board, prosecutors said.

Union officials finally uncovered the alleged misuse after noticing the questionable expenses on reports.

“This defendant is alleged to have violated the trust of her colleagues, the hard-working educational professionals of the South Country Central School District,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“One of Suffolk County’s greatest assets is its outstanding educational system, and my office is committed to prosecuting those who would seek to unlawfully profit by stealing from any entity that contributes to the system.”

In court Friday, Bowe was arraigned on the following charges:

Grand larceny (felony)

Two counts of falsifying business records (felony)

She was released from custody and is due back in court Thursday, Sept. 21.

If convicted, she faces between two and seven years in prison.

