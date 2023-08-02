20-Year-Old Who Shot At Cops During North Amityville Arrest Charged With Attempted Murder: DA

Jayvon Bell, age 20, of Amityville, was indicted on first-degree attempted murder and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 1, for allegedly shooting at a Suffolk County Police officer in June 2023.

According to prosecutors, Bell was initially wanted for robbing a taxi driver in North Amityville on May 10. He allegedly pointed a handgun at the driver’s head and demanded money from the driver, ultimately making off with $150.

Weeks later, on June 3, Bell got into an argument with an employee at a Lindenhurst convenience store and refused to pay for a soda. He told the clerk that he had a gun and left the store without paying, tapping the gun on a window as he left, prosecutors said.

Officers spotted Bell walking on Albany Avenue in East Farmingdale on June 21. He refused to stop and police chased him into the backyard of a home on Maple Road in North Amityville.

By the time officers came into the yard, Bell was waiting with his back against a fence and pointing a handgun directly at them, prosecutors said.

He allegedly fired a single shot at one of the officers which missed and hit a fence. Another officer then opened fire, striking Bell.

He was arrested and taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

Police recovered the handgun as well as security footage from the home which captured the attack. The shooting was also captured on officer-worn body cameras.

“This defendant’s decision to brandish, waive, point and then fire a gun at others could have cost a police officer, a taxi driver, and a gas station employee their lives,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“Thankfully no one was harmed during any of the three incidents. Senseless gun violence puts innocent lives at risk, including police officers, who put their life on the line every day for the protection of our community.”

In court Tuesday, Bell was arraigned on the following charges:

Two counts of attempted murder (felony)

Attempted aggravated assault on a police officer (felony)

Attempted assault (felony)

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Reckless endangerment (felony)

He was previously arraigned on robbery and menacing charges stemming from the alleged incidents involving the taxi driver and store employee.

A judge ordered Bell jailed without bail. If convicted of the top count, he faces up to 20 years to life in prison.

