20-Year-Old Carjacks Victim At Lake Ronkonkoma Gas Station, Crashes On Highway, Police Say

The incident happened just before midnight Sunday, Oct. 15, in Lake Ronkonkoma, at the USA Gas Mart located on Portion Road.

A man was sitting in a Toyota Corolla in the store’s parking lot when James Fenner, of Bay Shore, got in and punched him, according to Suffolk County Police.

The victim got out of the car and Fenner reportedly drove off in the Toyota.

Highway Patrol officers followed Fenner west on the Long Island Expressway to the Northern State Parkway and then Exit 31N, where he lost control and crashed into a wooded area.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Fenner fled on foot and was arrested a short time later.

He was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow and treated for minor injuries suffered in the crash.

He is charged with the following:

Robbery

Grand larceny

Unlawful fleeing a police officer

Fenner was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Oct. 16.

