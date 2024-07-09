Overcast 80°

2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious In North Haven Swimming Pool

A toddler is hospitalized after being pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Kotenko
Michael Mashburn
Emergency crews in Southampton were called to a North Haven residence on Sunset Beach Road for a 2-year-old boy found floating in a pool at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

Southampton Town Police said medics performed CPR on the child as he was transported to Southampton Hospital. The child was later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he remained days later.

The incident is being investigated by Southampton Town Police detectives and code enforcement personnel. 

