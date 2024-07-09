2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious In North Haven Swimming Pool

Emergency crews in Southampton were called to a North Haven residence on Sunset Beach Road for a 2-year-old boy found floating in a pool at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

Southampton Town Police said medics performed CPR on the child as he was transported to Southampton Hospital. The child was later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he remained days later.

The incident is being investigated by Southampton Town Police detectives and code enforcement personnel.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.