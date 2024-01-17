2 Workers Busted Selling Marijuana At Suffolk County Businesses, Police Say

Officers conducted compliance checks at 13 smoke shops in Suffolk County on Tuesday, Jan. 16 after receiving numerous community complaints, according to Suffolk County Police.

During their investigation, Second Precinct officers reportedly found two businesses that were selling marijuana and vape products without a license.

The following employees were charged with unlawful sale of cannabis:

Jacob Abdulluh, age 21, of Bay Shore; an employee at Venom Smoke Shop II on Jericho Turnpike in Commack

on Jericho Turnpike in Commack Gregory Bux, age 30, of Deer Park; an employee at Gotham Smoke Shop on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station

Both men were issued field appearance tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

