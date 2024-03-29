2 Women Charged With Prostitution After Raid At Huntington Massage Parlor

In response to community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers led an investigation at Ruyi Healing Inc. in Huntington, located at 201 E. Main St., at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

The manager, Yuexian Pan, age 45, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with:

Unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony;

Prostitution, a misdemeanor,

Criminal Nuisance, a misdemeanor.

An employee, Xin Ai Zhang, age 45, also a resident of Flushing, was charged with:

Unauthorized practice of a profession,

Prostitution.

The women will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Multiple violations were issued by Town of Huntington officials.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and the Town of Huntington's Code Enforcement also participated in the operation.

