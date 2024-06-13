2 Women Charged After Raid At Selden Massage Parlor

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation into Jixiang Spa in Selden, located at 721 Middle Country Road, on Wednesday afternoon, June 12.

Two employees, Queens residents Jiangnan Tong, age 46, and Wenjing Guo, age 39, both of Flushing, were each charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony.

Tong and Guo were issued field appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip later.

The operation was conducted by:

Suffolk County PD Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers,

Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector,

Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal,

Brookhaven Town Investigator.

The Town of Brookhaven issued several violations to the business.

