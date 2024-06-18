2 Victims Partially Blinded In MS-13 Member’s ‘Brutal’ Attack Outside Huntington Business: DA

Gensel Soler Avila, age 21, of Huntington Station, was arraigned on assault and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, June 18.

According to prosecutors, Soler Avila got into a physical fight with another man at a Huntington Station bar at around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2023.

When the other man attempted to run away, he reportedly chased him into the middle of the intersection of Pulaski Road and New York Avenue and knocked him to the ground.

Soler Avila proceeded to beat the victim’s face and body with a sharp object, stabbing him repeatedly, prosecutors said. At least one of the stab wounds punctured the victim’s eye.

Suffolk County Police later found the victim in the middle of the road. He was unconscious and bleeding heavily.

As Soler Avila was walking away from the first victim, he attacked a second man, punching him several times while holding a sharp object, according to prosecutors.

That victim suffered a stab wound that began at his forehead and continued down to his eye.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Huntington Hospital and were later transferred to North Shore University Hospital for emergency surgery. Each man suffered permanent loss of vision in one of their eyes, along with numerous additional injuries.

The first victim required the insertion of a prosthetic skull and over 50 staples to his head.

“These alleged brutal acts which resulted in the permanent loss of vision for the victims, are a stark reminder of the senseless violence that torments our communities,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“The allegations against this individual, including that he is an MS-13 gang member, are deeply troubling. Our office is committed to seeking justice for the victims and ensuring that those who perpetrate such heinous acts are held accountable.”

In court Tuesday, Soler Avila was arraigned on the following charges:

Four counts of first-degree assault

Four counts of second-degree assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

He was held at the Suffolk County jail on a $1 million bond.

