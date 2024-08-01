2 Teens Killed In Rollover Crash On Southern State Parkway In Islip

The incident happened in Islip, on the eastbound Southern State Parkway exit 43A, just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

New York State Police said troopers arrived to find a Toyota Prius overturned and resting on the shoulder in the tree line.

The driver, 18-year-old Oliver Charles, of Deer Park, and a passenger, 17-year-old Dymond Saunders, of West Babylon, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Three additional passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 631-756-3300.

