2 Men Dead In Separate Drownings At Wyandanch, East Northport Homes

The first incident happened at an East Northport home on Ketay Drive South shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4.

Suffolk County Police said John Vormbaum, age 79, was found unresponsive in a pool. An officer performed CPR, but Vormbaum was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital.

Emergency crews were called again at around 2:15 a.m. Friday, July 5, for an unresponsive man in a private swimming pool in Wyandanch, located on Jamaica Avenue.

Officers pulled 23-year-old Kenneth Murphy, of Brooklyn, from the water and performed CPR but were unable to revive him. Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in either incident to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.