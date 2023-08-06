2 Killed In Separate Crashes In North Lindenhurst, Huntington

The first happened at around 2:45 p.m. in North Lindenhurst.

A 56-year-old West Babylon man was driving a 2008 Ford E250 van northbound on Straight Path, at the intersection of Wellwood Avenue, when his vehicle struck an electric scooter, Suffolk County Police said.

Shawn Gavigan, age 67, of Lindenhurst, who was riding the scooter, crossing Wellwood Avenue eastbound from Heathcote Road, police said.

Gavigan was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the van was not injured.

The other happened at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Huntington.

A man was operating a three-wheeled 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Sweethollow Road, south of Jericho Turnpike when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree at approximately, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, identified as John Papa, age 65, of Syosset, was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on either crash to call the Suffolk County PD Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

