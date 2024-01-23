2 Killed In Overnight Central Islip Crash

A man was driving a 2002 Honda Accord in Central Islip eastbound on Suffolk Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto William Street and his vehicle was struck by a westbound 2009 Lexus sedan at about 10:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

The driver of the Honda and his passenger, also a man, were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where they were pronounced dead, Suffolk County Police said.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Lexus, a 19-year-old man, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Suffolk County Police Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.