2 Employees Busted Selling Marijuana At Huntington Station Business, Police Say

The arrests were made Tuesday, June 27, at Huntington Station’s Cloud Smoke Cigar & Convenience, located on East 11th Street.

While executing a search warrant at the business, officers uncovered a “large quantity” of concentrated cannabis, cannabis, packing equipment, and flavored vape products, according to Suffolk County Police.

The department released a photo showing dozens of illegal products that were reportedly seized.

The following employees were arrested at the scene:

Basam Mohamedyafai , age 30, of Yonkers; Charged with one count of unauthorized sale of cannabis without a license.

Mohamed Mubarez, age 36, of the Bronx; Charged with two counts of unauthorized sale of cannabis products without a license and one count of third-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

Both men were issued appearance tickets at First District Court in Central Islip and were later released from custody.

The Town of Huntington issued the business multiple violations.

