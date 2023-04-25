2 Dogs Rescued From House Fire In Sag Harbor

Firefighters in Sag Harbor were called at around 7:50 a.m. Monday, April 24, with reports of a residential structure fire on Carlisle Lane, according to the Southampton Police Department.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Sag Harbor and East Hampton fire departments.

Crews determined that nobody was home at the time, although two dogs were inside when the fire broke out, according to police.

Both animals were rescued and evaluated at a veterinary clinic, where they were found to be in good condition.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire, which appears to be accidental, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.