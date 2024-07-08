2 Clerks Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors At Suffolk County Businesses, Police Say

The busts came during compliance checks that were conducted by the Southampton Town Police Community Response Unit in partnership with the New York State Liquor Authority on Saturday, July 6.

Of the 11 businesses that were inspected, employees at the following stores were charged with selling alcoholic beverages to customers under the age of 21:

Speedway Gas of Southampton , located at 816 County Road; employee Charles Lenhart, age 65, was arrested

, located at 816 County Road; employee Charles Lenhart, age 65, was arrested Marta’s Deli, located at 300 Riverleigh Avenue in Flanders; employee Mildred De Leon Cabrera, age 32, was arrested

The compliance inspections also resulted in the arrests of two men on charges related to an unlicensed security guard at Club Ultra, located in Southampton on Tuckahoe Lane:

Rafael Pena Aracena, age 38, charged with employing an unlicensed security guard

Rodney Shorter, age 56, charged with working as an unlicensed security guard

