2 Charged With Stealing Used Cooking Oil From 14 Long Island Businesses

Oliver Lorenzo Valdez, age 30, of Central Islip, and Juan Hernandez, age 28, of Brentwood, were charged on Tuesday, June 25, after being spotted behind the Gourmet Garden in Center Moriches.

According to Suffolk County Police, officers responded to a 911 caller reporting that two men stole used cooking oil from Mama Lisa Restaurant at 1226 Montauk Highway in Mastic and fled the scene in a white Ford van at 6:15 a.m. June 26.

A short time later, officers located the men behind the Gourmet Gardens in Center Moriches and were arrested, police said.

Police said that following an investigation, it was determined the two men had committed the same crime at multiple locations throughout Suffolk County since April.

Both were charged with stealing used cooking oil from the following businesses:

Friendly’s, located at 50 East Main St. in East Islip, reported on Wednesday, April 10.

Mulberry Street Babylon, located at 30 East Main Street in Babylon, reported on Monday, April 22.

Bagels 101, located at 852 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, reported on Thursday, June 13.

Shah’s Halah Food, located at 884 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, reported on Thursday, June 13.

Carlo’s Pizza, located at 451 Glen Drive in Shirley, reported on Tuesday, June 18.

La Vespa, located at 264 Moriches Middle Island Road in Manorville, reported on Tuesday, June 18.

Smoke Shack BBQ, located at 792 Montauk Highway in Center Moriches, reported on Tuesday, June 18.

Carmelina’s Pizzeria and Ristorante, located at 794 Main Street in Center Moriches, reported on Tuesday, June 18.

Meltology Bar & Grilled Cheese, located at 848 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, reported on Wednesday, June 19.

Joy Wo Chinese Kitchen, located at 99 Route 25A in Shoreham, reported on Wednesday, June 19.

Gourmet Garden, located at 802 Main Street in Center Moriches, reported on Wednesday, June 19.

Miko East Northport Sushi & Hibachi, located at 1932 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport, reported on Wednesday, June 19.

Huntington Square Mall, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport, reported on Wednesday, June 19.

Mama Lisa Restaurant, located at 1226 Montauk Highway, Mastic, reported on Tuesday, June 25.

Valdez and Hernandez were both charged with 14 counts of petit larceny, two counts of criminal mischief, and conspiracy.

Both are being held for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, June 26.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Property Auto Crimes at 631-852-6429.

