Devin Edward Wesch, age 19 of Selden, died when he lost control of his motorcycle in East Quogue on Monday, April 29.

Just before 4 p.m. that day, Wesch had been driving on Montauk Highway near Shinnecock Avenue before crossing the roadway and hitting a pole.

Only days after the event, his friends and the community at large gathered to remember the young man and raise money for his family during their time of need.

“He loved so many people and could make anyone smile,” wrote Zachary Beresid, who set up a GoFundMe to cover the funeral costs.

“Any room he walked into he would light up,” he continued, “He will forever be loved and never forgotten.”

The sentiment was shared amongst others who knew Devin.

In a post announcing Devin’s death, Suffolk AME — where the teen was a wastewater treatment plant helper — remembered him as an “incredible” person with an “infectious smile and vibrant spirit.”

A friend and old co-worker, Lidia Sinisi, shared on Facebook an example of Devin’s kindness in action.

“Devin was there for me when I needed it most when I felt the world was coming down around me,” she wrote.

“You will forever be missed and loved, Devin.”

In a matter of days, hundreds of donors have contributed over $24,000, more than doubling the GoFundMe’s $10,000 goal and with no sign of stopping.

Services for Devin are scheduled for Friday, May 3 at Giove Funeral Home, located in Selden at 1000 Middle Country Road. Visitation will start at 2 p.m. and last for two hours; the service will begin at 7 p.m.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

