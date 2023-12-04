18-Year-Old Speeding, On Phone Moments Before Crash Killing West Babylon Man, DA Says

Nicolas Apostolides, of West Babylon, was arraigned on manslaughter and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Dec. 1, in the death of David Martinez.

According to prosecutors, Apostolides was speeding and using his phone when he ran a red light and crashed into another car on Straight Path in West Babylon at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Martinez, age 63, of West Babylon, was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he died from his injuries.

Video surveillance showed that the light had been red for several seconds before the crash.

“A split second of distraction can quickly turn into a deadly chain of events,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This defendant’s alleged decision to drive fast, while operating a cell phone has caused the tragic death of Mr. Martinez, which could have been avoided.”

In court Friday, Apostolides was arraigned on the following charges:

Manslaughter (felony)

Reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

He was released on supervision and his license was suspended while his case proceeds.

