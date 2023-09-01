Fair 74°

18-Year-Old Crashes Stolen Car Into West Babylon Home While Fleeing From Cops, Police Say

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly crashing into a Long Island home while attempting to flee from police, injuring himself and three others.

An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car into this house on Hamlin Avenue in West Babylon early Friday morning, Sept. 1. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in West Babylon, near the intersection of Little East Neck Road and Hamlin Avenue.

Suffolk County Police said officers attempted to stop a Honda that was speeding on Route 109 near Feustal Street when the driver fled, running several red lights and driving into oncoming traffic.

He eventually lost control and crashed into a home on Hamlin Avenue.

Nobody inside the home was injured, but the driver and his three passengers, two 15-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were treated at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for minor injuries.

The driver, who is homeless, is charged with the following:

  • Three counts of reckless endangerment
  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Criminal mischief
  • Unlawful fleeing a police officer

