18-Month-Olds Among Child Porn Images Found On Southold Man's Computer

James Gaffga, age 36, of Southold, pleaded guilty to 50 felony counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Prosecutors said a joint investigation by the FBI, Southold, and Suffolk County police departments turned up at least 50 images and videos depicting child sex abuse on Gaffga’s hard drive in December 2022.

Children in the footage ranged in age from 18 months to 10 years old.

Gaffga confessed to viewing the images and knowing about the nature and content of each of them, prosecutors said.

Following his guilty pleas on Wednesday, Suffolk County Judge Karen Wilutis sentenced him to a split sentence of 60 days in jail and 10 years of probation. Gaffga will also have to register as a sex offender.

“People like this defendant who support the sexual exploitation of minors through possession of child pornography have no place in Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“My office will continue to partner with local and federal law enforcement officials to make sure that offenders who download and view child pornography are held accountable for their crimes.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.