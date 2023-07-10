HS Football Player Who Died After Collapsing In Selden Remembered As 'Inspiration To Peers'

Robert Bush, age 17, was taken off life support on Friday, July 7, according to the Middle Country School District.

It came after the teen collapsed at Newfield High School during workout drills on Monday, July 3.

The teen spent days in the intensive care unit at Stony Brook University Hospital, where doctors declared him brain dead on Friday, relative Pattie Noren said. It was not immediately clear what caused him to collapse.

Dozens of people, including his friends, relatives, and former teachers, gathered at the hospital on Friday night for an honor walk, a ceremonial event to commemorate a patient whose organs are being donated.

Bush’s donations helped save the lives of three people in need of kidney and liver transplants in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, according to LiveOnNY.

News of the boy’s death triggered an outpouring of tributes on social media.

“We are heartbroken for Robert's family and friends, and all who were fortunate to have been touched by his boundless enthusiasm and love of life,” Middle Country Schools Superintendent Roberta Gerold said.

“You’re an inspiration to all your peers and have taught us the importance of determination and to never give up on achieving our goals,” Jennifer Marie, of North Great River, said on Facebook.

“You came into our lives and showed us that you can achieve anything you put your mind to.”

Funeral services for Bush will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Giove Funeral Home in Selden.

A GoFundMe campaign to help the family with memorial expenses had raised over $26,000 as of Monday, July 10. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

