$10M Fraud Scheme: Suffolk Father-Son Duo Spent Investor Money On Lavish Lifestyle, Feds Say

Long Island residents Eugene Austin, age 60, of Port Jefferson, and his son Brandon Austin, age 27, of Coram, are named in an indictment that was unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, July 12.

According to prosecutors, the men fraudulently offered to serve as a broker for sales of large quantities of cryptocurrency at below-market exchange rates and provide short-term investments in cryptocurrency for purportedly high returns.

They also provided marketing and advertising services to small businesses despite having no intention of actually providing the promised cryptocurrency, returns, or services, prosecutors allege.

Investigators said Eugene Austin also duped friends and acquaintances into giving him personal loans by falsely claiming he would pay them back with interest.

Prosecutors highlighted several victims who were allegedly defrauded by the pair, including a partner at a California investment firm who was duped into wiring $5 million, erroneously believing it was to purchase cryptocurrency.

In all, the duo caused 20 victims more than $10 million in losses, prosecutors said.

That money allegedly went toward things like airline tickets, luxury hotels, restaurants, and shopping trips.

Eugene Austin was arrested on Wednesday, July 5. He is charged with the following crimes:

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property

Together, the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 35 years.

In April 2023, Brandon Austin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with the scheme.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

He also agreed to forfeit $3.4 million, pay $1.9 million in restitution to the victims, and forfeit a 2022 Jaguar E-Pace P250, which start at $41,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.