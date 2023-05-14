'$1,000 A Week For Life': Time Running Out To Claim Winning Ticket Sold At Bay Shore Store

A second-prize winning “$1,000 A Week For Life” ticket from the drawing on May 26, 2022 was sold in Bay Shore, at the ShopRite located at 1905 Sunrise Highway, New York Lottery announced.

Players have one year to claim their winnings, meaning the ticket will expire on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 3-9-33-57-58 and Cash Ball 1.

According to lottery officials, the second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million. Another recent winner received a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website.

