1-Year-Old Boy Missing In Copiague

Authorities have sent out an alert for a child who went missing on Christmas.

Leo David Guetta, age 1, was last seen in Copiague on Christmas Day 2023, authorities said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Sophie Grieser
One-year-old Leo David Guetta was last seen in Copiague on Monday, Dec. 25, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

When he was last seen, the boy was wearing green pajamas.

He has brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities said Guetta is 2-foot-6 and weighs approximately 24 pounds.

It’s believed that the child is with his non-custodial parent.

Anyone with information regarding Guetta’s location is urged to contact the state’s Missing Person Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543. Leads can also be submitted online here.

