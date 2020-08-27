Prepare For New Round Of Severe Storms, Central Hudson Warns

Just as the Hudson Valley comes out the other side of Tropical Storm Isaias, utility companies are warning customers to prepare for a possible second storm that could bring winds up to 70 mph.

After some customers in the region were without power for more than a week following Isaias, Central Hudson issued an alert warning area residents to be ready for severe thunderstorms that "have the potential to bring damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain to the area,” on Thursday, Aug. 27.

“Preliminary forecasts suggest these storms could bring wind gusts of over 55 mph, large hail, and heavy rains to the area,” Ryan Hawthorne, Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson stated.

“We will continue to closely monitor the weather conditions and prepare for any potential outages that could result from storm damages by readying equipment and personnel, and maintaining contact with regional utilities and local emergency responders.”

According to Central Hudson, sustained winds and strong wind gusts can cause trees and limbs to fall on power lines, causing hazardous conditions.

“Residents are reminded to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines, remembering that lines can be hidden within fallen limbs, and to assume that any downed line is live,” Hawthorne said.

“With families working and schooling from home, we know how critical electrical service is to stay connected,” Hawthorne continued. “Our crews will continue to adhere to CDC and state guidelines and practice social distancing while restoring electric service as safely and efficiently as possible.”

In advance of the storm, Hawthorne and Central Hudson offered a list of tips for consumers as they prepare for the storm and potential new outages:

Pay attention to weather advisories, storm outage updates and/or shelter information;

Charge electronic devices in order to connect utility companies;

Keep handy a flashlight and fresh batteries;

Have a battery-powered radio to remain informed of restoration efforts;

Confirm adequate packaged or canned foods that require no refrigeration or cooking, and if shopping in advance of storms limiting quantities of perishable foods;

Avoid opening a refrigerator unnecessarily during outages, so that food lasts longer;

Have a non-electric can opener;

Keep an emergency supply of bottled water on hand for drinking and washing; and

Fill bathtubs with water as added reserves.

