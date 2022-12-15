Potentially Severe Storm Could Cause Power Outages, Central Hudson Warns

A Nor'easter that is expected to move through the area and dump up to 18 inches of snow in some spots farthest north could also cause power outages and downed trees.

Due to the latest projections on the storm, which is forecast to move through the area on Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16, Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation is advising customers to prepare for potentially severe winter weather.

Forecasts are calling for a wintry mix that could bring heavy, wet snow to areas of higher elevation west of the Hudson River and a mix of rain and snow throughout the valleys and other areas of lower elevation, the company said.

These conditions could cause trees and tree limbs to fall onto power lines and cause service interruptions.

“There is a high degree of uncertainty regarding the path of the latest winter storm and the potential impacts it could have on our region, but we are prepared to respond if outages do occur,” said Ryan Hawthorne, vice president of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson.

Residents are advised to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and remember that lines may be entangled and hidden in fallen trees and limbs. Residents should also assume all downed lines are live, the company said.

Customers can prepare for the storm and potential electric service interruptions by:

Keeping handy a flashlight and fresh batteries;

Having a battery-powered radio to remain informed of restoration efforts;

Confirming adequate packaged or canned foods that require no refrigeration or cooking;

Avoiding opening a refrigerator unnecessarily during outages, so that food lasts longer, an unopened refrigerator can keep food fresh for 24 hours;

Having a non-electric can opener;

Keeping an emergency supply of bottled water on hand for drinking and washing; and

Filling bathtubs with water as added reserves.

Call the Central Hudson PowerLine at 845-452-2700 or 1-800-527-2714, and please use the automated system to report or monitor your power condition.

If a member of your household needs electricity to operate life-sustaining equipment, please contact customer service at 845-452-2700.

